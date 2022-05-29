Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van near an Aberdeen village.

Police officers in the North East are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a van and an 18-year-old pedestrian near the Kingswells suburb.

The incident occurred at around 1.55am on Sunday May 29, on the A90 Southbound at the A944 junction.

The collision involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and an 18-year-old male pedestrian.

The teenager was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

It is understood the driver of the van was uninjured.

Police closed the road for around 12 hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or who may have seen either the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage which may assist our investigation to contact us.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact 101, quoting incident 0425 of May 29.”