NHS staff offered ‘compassionate communication’ training to boost patient safety

NHS staff in Scotland will be trained on using compassionate communication after a study found patient safety could be improved by having someone listen to their experiences after adverse events.

The findings from NHS Education for Scotland and Health Improvement Scotland were published in the British Medical Journal and have been positively received by NHS boards across the country.

Staff will now be offered training to help people who have had traumatic experiences feel heard.

Donna Maclean, from Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said there has already been “unprecedented” demand for the training.

“The compassionate communications training has seen an unprecedented uptake across NHS boards in Scotland, with the first two cohorts currently under way and evaluation taking place also,” she said.

Patients who had suffered adverse events – defined as an event that could have caused, or did result in, harm to people or groups of people – were interviewed for the study.

And researchers found many said their faith was restored in the healthcare system if staff showed compassion and active engagement.

This approach is likely to enhance learning and lead to improvements in healthcare, the study also found.

The findings provide an insight into what ‘good’ patient and family involvement looks like and will play a significant part in the ongoing work by Healthcare Improvement Scotland to standardise the handling of category 1 adverse events across NHS Scotland.

The importance of clear communication and a person-centred approach was seen as a top priority for those who had suffered traumatic events.

Health boards were advised that long timelines can have a negative impact on the mental health of patients and their families.

Rosanna from Glasgow was affected by an adverse event. She said of the study: “I believe this study and its findings are crucial to truly understanding patients and families going through adverse events.

“Not only does the study capture exactly what needs to change, but it also highlights the elements that are most important to us: an apology and assurance that lessons will be learnt is all we really want.

“I feel really proud to have been part of this study and feel that my contribution, and those of others, will help shape the future of others undergoing this process.”

Dr Sharon Hilton-Christie, associate medical director patient safety, clinical governance and risk, NHS Tayside, said: “As healthcare professionals, we know that when adverse events occur, it is essential that we understand what led to them, what can be learnt from them and how this learning can be used in the future.”

Dr Jean McQueen, report co-author and principal educator at NHS Education for Scotland said: “It was a privilege to speak to the study participants and learn what matters to patients and family following an adverse event in healthcare.

“As the national education provider for health and social care in Scotland we aim to ensure our work has a positive impact on people’s lives.

“We will embed the findings in our educational programmes, and together with our partners in Healthcare Improvement Scotland we are committed to ensuring patients and families are included in our adverse event review processes in Scotland.”