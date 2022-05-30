10,000 Scottish jobs created by foreign investors, survey finds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 10,000 jobs were created in Scotland by foreign investors, a survey has found.

Foreign investment in Scotland outpaced the rest of the UK and Europe last year according to Ernst & Young’s latest Scotland attractiveness survey.

Five Scottish cities have also made it into the top 20 UK locations for investment outside of London.

Edinburgh was joint first with Manchester with Glasgow coming in at fourth place.

Aberdeen, Dundee and Livingston also featured.

Scotland attracted 122 inward investment projects, up 14% from 2020.

The company says Scotland is one of the UK’s top locations for foreign investment according to their latest Scotland Attractiveness Survey.

Scotland’s share of projects in the UK sits at 12.3%, its highest level in the last decade.

London remains the most popular location in the UK for direct investment.

Ernst & Young pointed to Scotland’s strength in high-value, high-growth industries like digital and utilities as a sign for future optimism.

Ernst & Young Scotland Managing Partner, Ally Scott, said: “The past year has seen Scotland continue to make great strides as a destination for FDI, meaning it can look to the future with even greater confidence.

“Scotland’s record levels of attractiveness underline that our second-placed UK ranking for FDI flow is matched and underpinned by investors’ rising perceptions.

“Our findings suggest the outlook for Scotland’s FDI is exceptionally bright.

“But having fared well through Brexit and the pandemic, keeping that momentum will require ongoing commitment and hard work in the face of historically high inflation, the rising cost of living and wider geopolitical risks.”

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said the survey showed “the compelling strengths Scotland has to offer on the international stage”.

He said: “Scotland’s incredible workforce, world-renowned universities, competitive cost base, supportive business environment, magnificent natural resources and unparalleled quality of life on offer immediately put Scotland on the radar of investors.

“When combined with our ‘Team Scotland’ approach, which sees public bodies, academia and industry working together to promote the very best Scotland has to offer, this really makes us stand out from the crowd.

“Businesses have told us that this joined-up approach is a key reason why they choose Scotland, and EY’s survey is testament to this, with Scotland’s perceived attractiveness to inward investors now at record levels.”

Mr Gillespie continued: “For Scotland’s performance to grow so markedly, and to yet again be the most attractive location in the UK for FDI outside of London, is a fantastic achievement that will further enhance our global reputation.

“Scottish Enterprise and our partners will continue to promote Scotland as an ideal investment location, delivering economic and partnership opportunities for our communities and businesses alike.”

Trade minister Ivan McKee said: “It is great to see these latest results, which show Scotland leading the UK when it comes to securing foreign direct investment (FDI), in spite of the significant challenges posed by Brexit and the pandemic. That is testament to our skills base and our highly qualified workforce.

“We have been the most successful nation or region in the UK, outside of London, for nine of the last 11 years and for the seventh year running, in attracting FDI.

“These results indicate that our values-led approach to investment, set out in our Inward Investment Plan, is delivering and underline the important ongoing contribution of inward investment to the recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“It is critically important that we continue to work closely with inward investors by offering our unique Team Scotland approach to support an inclusive and wellbeing economy, as we strive to meet our goal of being net zero by 2045.”