Peacock tortured and killed in Fife park By Press Association June 1, 2022, 8:17 am A peacock was ‘tortured and killed’ in a Fife Park on Monday (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Fife have launched an investigation after reports that a peacock at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline had been killed. The bird, known as Malcolm, had been tortured and killed after a break-in at the park’s aviary on Monday. Another bird in the enclosure, Louis, was also badly injured in the attack. The peacocks were a popular attraction at the Fife park. A spokesman for Police Scotland, said: “Around 11.50pm on Monday, May 30, 2022, we received a report of animal cruelty following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline. “A second peacock was also injured during the incident. “Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man jailed for 24 years over wildfire that killed 12 condors Fox chews through fence before killing 25 flamingos at zoo Australian police retrieve bodies of British father and son killed in landslide Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week