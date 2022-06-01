Peacock tortured and killed in Fife park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Fife have launched an investigation after reports that a peacock at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline had been killed.

The bird, known as Malcolm, had been tortured and killed after a break-in at the park’s aviary on Monday.

Another bird in the enclosure, Louis, was also badly injured in the attack.

The peacocks were a popular attraction at the Fife park.

A spokesman for Police Scotland, said: “Around 11.50pm on Monday, May 30, 2022, we received a report of animal cruelty following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

“A second peacock was also injured during the incident.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”