Factory evacuated as demonstrators stage pro-Palestine protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Factory evacuated as demonstrators stage pro-Palestine protest

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 12:23 pm
Workers wait outside as the protest goes on (Guy Smallman/Palestine Action Scotland)
Workers wait outside as the protest goes on (Guy Smallman/Palestine Action Scotland)

A factory in Glasgow has been evacuated after pro-Palestine demonstrators staged a protest which may have led to equipment being destroyed.

Six activists from Palestine Action Scotland say they have “stormed and occupied” the Thales factory on Linthouse Road in Govan, Glasgow, on Wednesday morning.

Campaigners are occupying the building and claim to have destroyed machinery with workers having to vacate the premises in the early hours.

Pictures show activists on the roof holding flares and Palestine flags as well as a banner saying: “Dismantle apartheid or get bricked!”

The newly-formed group claim Thales is one of the world’s largest arms companies. They are protesting at the company’s apparent collaboration with Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems on the Watchkeeper drone, used to monitor people in Palestine, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Israel and Palestine are in a decades long conflict. Many pro-Palestine activists see Israel as illegally occupying Palestinian land.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action Scotland, said: “Using the tried and tested tactics in of direct action: disruptions, occupations and blockades – the group hopes to build on the success of parent group Palestine Action, and its ongoing campaign across England and Wales to Shut Elbit Down.

“Palestine Action Scotland have joined the ever-growing mass movement to stop all those complicit in the apartheid and occupation in Palestine.”

Protestors with flares on roof
Protesters from Palestine Action Scotland with flares on roof of the Thales factory in Glasgow (Guy Smallman/Palestine Action Scotland)

Police Scotland are at the scene. A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 6.25am on Wednesday, June 1, police were called to a report of a demonstration within the grounds of a business premises in Linthouse Road, Govan, Glasgow. Officers remain at the scene.

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter protest balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal