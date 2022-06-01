Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man in Renfrewshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following an incident police are treating as suspicious in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

Police were called to the scene at the town’s Macdowall Street at about 1.50am on Wednesday where the man, aged 40, was pronounced dead.

A 59-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

A cordon has been placed around High Street and Quarry Street while police carry out their investigation.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.50am on Wednesday, June 1 2022, police responded to an incident in Macdowall Street, Johnstone. Officers attended and a man, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 59-year-old woman was taken to QEUH with serious injuries, however, medical staff describe her condition as stable. The death is currently being treated as suspicious.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding it to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0213 of Wednesday, June 1.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111, where you can give information anonymously.”