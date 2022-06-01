Hermes fined £850,000 after worker crushed to death at Eurocentral depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hermes fined £850,000 after worker crushed to death at Eurocentral depot

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 3:29 pm
A police photo of the scenw of the accident at the Eurocentral depot (Crown Office/PA)
A police photo of the scenw of the accident at the Eurocentral depot (Crown Office/PA)

A parcel delivery company has been fined £850,000 after a man was crushed to death by a 2.4 tonne vehicle at a depot in North Lanarkshire.

Hermes Parcelnet, now called Evri, pled guilty to health and safety breaches at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, May 23.

At about 10.15pm on March 19 2019, 43-year-old David Kennedy was crushed by a trailer mover in the Hermes Depot at Eurocentral, near Holytown, North Lanarkshire.

The vehicle, which weighs about 2.4 tonnes, can transport lorry trailers of up to 20 tonnes.

Trailer mover
The type of trailer mover that David Kennedy was using (Credit: Crown Office)

Mr Kennedy was using the mover to reposition a loaded lorry trailer when he was struck in the chest by the head of the vehicle. He was then pinned against a stationary trailer.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries two days later.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the company failed to ensure their in-house trainer at Eurocentral was given enough instruction on how the training should be delivered.

No-one on site had ensured that appropriate training was taking place.

Company training records show that towing a trailer should not take place until the second hour of training. However, it was found that Mr Kennedy had started his practical training just 30 minutes prior to the incident.

He had already moved a laden trailer with the mover.

The company also failed to ensure that two trained banksmen were available at all relevant times during the training. The court heard the trainer was, at times, in a position where it was unlikely he would have been able to identify errors from trainees.

Following the incident, all movers were removed from Hermes UK sites.

Alistair Duncan, head of the Health and Safety Investigation Unit of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “David Kennedy lost his life in circumstances which were foreseeable and entirely avoidable.

“By failing to identify the risks arising from providing training to employees in the operation of a trailer mover, Hermes Parcelnet Limited put their employees at unacceptable risk.

“This prosecution should remind other employers that failing to keep their employees safe can have fatal consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Kennedy’s family at this difficult time.”

