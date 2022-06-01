Mother appeals for help to find missing ‘largely non-verbal’ son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Mother appeals for help to find missing ‘largely non-verbal’ son

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 8:13 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 8:51 pm
(Police Scotland/PA)
(Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a “largely non-verbal” teenager who has been missing for three days are appealing for help to find him.

Police said efforts are continuing in the search for Danny Brunton, 17, who disappeared on Sunday May 29.

The most recent sighting of him was on Portobello High Street at around 4.30am on Monday May 30, heading towards Edinburgh city centre.

In a statement released today through police, his mother said: “Danny is largely non-verbal and is not able to communicate well.

“He isn’t used to being around others so it is possible he might have sought shelter or made a den to take himself away from people.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they might have seen him at any time since Sunday night to let the police know immediately rather than speaking with him as this might potentially alarm him further.

“We just want to make sure he is safe and to get him home.”

Danny is described as around 5ft 7in, of a slim build with shoulder-length dark blond hair.

Danny Brunton
Danny Brunton has been missing since Sunday (Police Scotland/PA)

When last seen, he was wearing a black Adidas/Nike rain jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a black rucksack. He is believed to be wearing either black sliders or white Converse shoes.

Police are asking people to check sheds and garages as the search continues.

Inspector George Nisbet said: “As time passes, our concern for Danny’s welfare continues to grow. Extensive inquiries are ongoing to locate him and we are keeping his family informed at every stage.

“We believe Danny has passed through Tranent, Prestonpans and Musselburgh and that he is now in Edinburgh.

“We are working extensively to try and find Danny and I would ask anyone in these areas to check garages, sheds and outbuildings for any signs of him as he is likely to have sought shelter.

“We would also continue to ask anyone with a dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera to check your footage for anything of relevance that might help us with our inquiries.

“Danny is vulnerable and may feel apprehensive about speaking with members of the public, so if you see him please contact police immediately rather than approaching him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0994 of Monday May 30 2022.

