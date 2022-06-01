Mother appeals for help to find missing ‘largely non-verbal’ son

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a “largely non-verbal” teenager who has been missing for three days are appealing for help to find him.

Police said efforts are continuing in the search for Danny Brunton, 17, who disappeared on Sunday May 29.

The most recent sighting of him was on Portobello High Street at around 4.30am on Monday May 30, heading towards Edinburgh city centre.

The family of a missing teenager from Port Seton have issued a statement as efforts continue to trace him. Enquiries have established a new most recent sighting of Danny Brunton, 17 on Portobello High Street around 4.30am on Monday, 30 May.

In a statement released today through police, his mother said: “Danny is largely non-verbal and is not able to communicate well.

“He isn’t used to being around others so it is possible he might have sought shelter or made a den to take himself away from people.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they might have seen him at any time since Sunday night to let the police know immediately rather than speaking with him as this might potentially alarm him further.

“We just want to make sure he is safe and to get him home.”

Danny is described as around 5ft 7in, of a slim build with shoulder-length dark blond hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Adidas/Nike rain jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a black rucksack. He is believed to be wearing either black sliders or white Converse shoes.

Police are asking people to check sheds and garages as the search continues.

Inspector George Nisbet said: “As time passes, our concern for Danny’s welfare continues to grow. Extensive inquiries are ongoing to locate him and we are keeping his family informed at every stage.

“We believe Danny has passed through Tranent, Prestonpans and Musselburgh and that he is now in Edinburgh.

“We are working extensively to try and find Danny and I would ask anyone in these areas to check garages, sheds and outbuildings for any signs of him as he is likely to have sought shelter.

“We would also continue to ask anyone with a dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera to check your footage for anything of relevance that might help us with our inquiries.

“Danny is vulnerable and may feel apprehensive about speaking with members of the public, so if you see him please contact police immediately rather than approaching him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0994 of Monday May 30 2022.