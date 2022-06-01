Downhearted fans leave Hampden in a hurry as Scotland’s World Cup dreams end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Downhearted Scotland fans left Hampden Park in a hurry on Wednesday after Steve Clarke’s men failed to make it through to the World Cup finals once again.

Even before the final whistle, there was a slow trickle of fans leaving the stands after the Ukrainian team stormed through to the next round.

But for Ukraine, their fans could not get enough. Outside the national stadium in Glasgow there were celebrations, singing and chants of Zelensky.

Ukrainian Andrii Cheruak, 28, who travelled up from London, said: “We are very happy. We don’t want to go home we want to celebrate.”

And Mykhailo Halialnyk, 24, hailed their 3-1 defeat of Scotland as “great”.

He said: “It’s very important for me and for our country. It’s Ukraine together. I’m very, very happy.”

Scotland were outclassed from the very beginning and Ukraine will now go to Cardiff where they will play Wales for the all important spot in the World Cup.

But for the Tartan Army their journey to Qatar is at an end.

Kirk Meek watched the game with his 13-year-old son Oliver, who described the game as “standard Scotland”.

Ukraine fans cheer during the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Meek, 47, said: “The first 70 minutes were very, very poor. Scotland were not good enough. There was very little heart in the team.”

But hopes were raised when Callum McGregor scored in the 79th minute. “We pushed on but too little too late,” he said. “Typical Scotland sadly.”

Congratulations to Ukraine 🇺🇦 We were opponents for 90 minutes on the pitch tonight, but continue to stand in solidarity with you now.#SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/DvTMtVLIsx — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 1, 2022

Chris Campbell, 34, labelled it as “the Scotland of two years ago”.

“In the end, Ukraine were the better team. It wasn’t our night at all,” he said.

And Matthew Murphy said it was the “worst performance” for some time, and added: “It is what it is. It’s Scotland, so we’re used to this by now.”

Gutted for @ScotlandNT and proud of the team as always – but if we had to lose to anyone, I’m glad it was Ukraine. It was obvious how much it meant to the team and supporters 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 https://t.co/76hEZCYNKn — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 1, 2022

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, said she was “gutted”, but “proud of the team as always”.

On Twitter, she added: “If we had to lose to anyone, I’m glad it was Ukraine. It was obvious how much it meant to the team and supporters.”

And Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, said: “Absolutely deserved result for Ukraine who have shown spirit on and off the pitch.”