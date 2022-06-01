Downhearted fans leave Hampden in a hurry as Scotland’s World Cup dreams end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Downhearted fans leave Hampden in a hurry as Scotland’s World Cup dreams end

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:45 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 11:01 pm
Scotland fans appear dejected during the game (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland fans appear dejected during the game (Jane Barlow/PA)

Downhearted Scotland fans left Hampden Park in a hurry on Wednesday after Steve Clarke’s men failed to make it through to the World Cup finals once again.

Even before the final whistle, there was a slow trickle of fans leaving the stands after the Ukrainian team stormed through to the next round.

But for Ukraine, their fans could not get enough. Outside the national stadium in Glasgow there were celebrations, singing and chants of Zelensky.

Ukrainian Andrii Cheruak, 28, who travelled up from London, said: “We are very happy. We don’t want to go home we want to celebrate.”

And Mykhailo Halialnyk, 24, hailed their 3-1 defeat of Scotland as “great”.

He said: “It’s very important for me and for our country. It’s Ukraine together. I’m very, very happy.”

Scotland were outclassed from the very beginning and Ukraine will now go to Cardiff where they will play Wales for the all important spot in the World Cup.

But for the Tartan Army their journey to Qatar is at an end.

Kirk Meek watched the game with his 13-year-old son Oliver, who described the game as “standard Scotland”.

Ukraine fans cheer during the game
Ukraine fans cheer during the game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Meek, 47, said: “The first 70 minutes were very, very poor. Scotland were not good enough. There was very little heart in the team.”

But hopes were raised when Callum McGregor scored in the 79th minute. “We pushed on but too little too late,” he said. “Typical Scotland sadly.”

Chris Campbell, 34, labelled it as “the Scotland of two years ago”.

“In the end, Ukraine were the better team. It wasn’t our night at all,” he said.

And Matthew Murphy said it was the “worst performance” for some time, and added: “It is what it is. It’s Scotland, so we’re used to this by now.”

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, said she was “gutted”, but “proud of the team as always”.

On Twitter, she added: “If we had to lose to anyone, I’m glad it was Ukraine. It was obvious how much it meant to the team and supporters.”

And Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, said: “Absolutely deserved result for Ukraine who have shown spirit on and off the pitch.”

