Body found in search for missing Kilsyth man

A body has been found in a North Lanarkshire woodland, police have confirmed.

The man’s body was found in Barrhill Forest in Kilsyth at around 5.10pm on Wednesday, June 1.

Police have informed the family of 46-year-old Alexander McMillan, who has been missing since Monday April 25.

He was last seen on Manse Road, close to Howe Road in Kilsyth.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.