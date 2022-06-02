Man arrested over death in Renfrewshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man and the serious injury of a woman in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

Police were called to an incident in MacDowall Street in the town in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

An investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident and police have now confirmed a man has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Johnstone and the serious injury of a woman.

“The incident happened around 1.50am on Wednesday June 1 2022 in MacDowall Street, Johnstone.

“A man, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to QEUH with serious injuries.”