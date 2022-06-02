Man arrested over death in Renfrewshire By Press Association June 2, 2022, 12:31 pm Police have arrested a 28-year-old in connection with the death of a man in Johnstone, Renfrewshire (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man and the serious injury of a woman in Johnstone, Renfrewshire. Police were called to an incident in MacDowall Street in the town in the early hours of Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. An investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident and police have now confirmed a man has been arrested. A police spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Johnstone and the serious injury of a woman. “The incident happened around 1.50am on Wednesday June 1 2022 in MacDowall Street, Johnstone. “A man, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to QEUH with serious injuries.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man in Renfrewshire Man ‘arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace told staff he wanted to see Queen’ Man convicted of killing fisherman outside Royal British Legion club Drunk stranger attacked woman with metal ashtray cover as she walked in city centre