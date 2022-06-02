Homicides at lowest level in Scotland since 2013, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Homicides are at the lowest level since 2013 in Scotland but violent crime is up, according to the latest police performance report.

Figures published on Thursday show there was an 11.2% increase in incidents of violent crime on the previous year – which saw a 10% drop in the number of incidents.

Figures show there were 10 fewer homicides recorded than in 2020-21. Fewer attempted murders have also been recorded, compared to 2020-21.

The Police Scotland quarter four performance report for 2021-22 showed reports of fraud have seen an 18.6% increase, with reports of domestic abuse down by 1.7%.

However, the five-year average shows domestic abuse incidents are up by 3.7%.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said there was more to do in order to tackle violence.

She said: “A reduction in the number of homicides is welcome but there is more to do in order to tackle violence, including working with our partners to prevent offending.

“Police Scotland takes domestic abuse very seriously and we have specialist officers who work in communities across the country to tackle these offences.

“The comprehensive review we have commissioned into the policing response to public protection will allow us to continue to adapt and respond to shifting demand and vulnerabilities in this space.”

Ms Taylor said online policing is “increasingly a part of frontline policing” in response to figures showing an increase in reports of fraud.

She added: “An increase in fraud has been recorded again this quarter and reaffirms that online policing is increasingly a key part of frontline policing.

“Work to disrupt the activities of criminals and protect the public has continued, with £6.46 million of fraud being prevented through the Banking Protocol alone.

“Our bond with our fellow citizens is central to our legitimacy and key to enabling effective, community policing. The public have told us that we are doing well in delivering a consistent service and they have welcomed increased visibility and presence in areas which require it.

“We use the feedback we receive to inform our policing approach, including the annual police plan for 2022-23. I want to encourage the public to continue to engage with the surveys to influence local policing.”