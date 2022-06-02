Homicides at lowest level in Scotland since 2013, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Homicides at lowest level in Scotland since 2013, figures show

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 1:21 pm
Police Scotland figures have shown a fall in the number of homicides (Jane Barlow/PA)
Homicides are at the lowest level since 2013 in Scotland but violent crime is up, according to the latest police performance report.

Figures published on Thursday show there was an 11.2% increase in incidents of violent crime on the previous year – which saw a 10% drop in the number of incidents.

Figures show there were 10 fewer homicides recorded than in 2020-21. Fewer attempted murders have also been recorded, compared to 2020-21.

The Police Scotland quarter four performance report for 2021-22 showed reports of fraud have seen an 18.6% increase, with reports of domestic abuse down by 1.7%.

However, the five-year average shows domestic abuse incidents are up by 3.7%.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said there was more to do in order to tackle violence.

She said: “A reduction in the number of homicides is welcome but there is more to do in order to tackle violence, including working with our partners to prevent offending.

“Police Scotland takes domestic abuse very seriously and we have specialist officers who work in communities across the country to tackle these offences.

“The comprehensive review we have commissioned into the policing response to public protection will allow us to continue to adapt and respond to shifting demand and vulnerabilities in this space.”

Ms Taylor said online policing is “increasingly a part of frontline policing” in response to figures showing an increase in reports of fraud.

She added: “An increase in fraud has been recorded again this quarter and reaffirms that online policing is increasingly a key part of frontline policing.

“Work to disrupt the activities of criminals and protect the public has continued, with £6.46 million of fraud being prevented through the Banking Protocol alone.

“Our bond with our fellow citizens is central to our legitimacy and key to enabling effective, community policing. The public have told us that we are doing well in delivering a consistent service and they have welcomed increased visibility and presence in areas which require it.

“We use the feedback we receive to inform our policing approach, including the annual police plan for 2022-23. I want to encourage the public to continue to engage with the surveys to influence local policing.”

