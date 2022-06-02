Waste depot evacuated after suspected hand grenade found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A recycling plant was evacuated after reports that a hand grenade was found at the site.

Workers at the Polmadie Depot in Glasgow’s Southside vacated the premises on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland were called to the scene on the city’s Polmadie Road at around 11.10am and the bomb squad was called to detonate it.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 11.10am on Thursday June 2 to a report of a suspected grenade at the waste disposal complex on Polmadie Road, Glasgow.

“Officers are in attendance and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been contacted.

“Staff have been evacuated and there is no risk to the wider public.”

A Glasgow City Council spokesman later confirmed the device was a replica, and said the depot had reopened at about 2.30pm on Thursday.