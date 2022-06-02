Police seize around £486,000 worth of cannabis By Press Association June 2, 2022, 4:23 pm Police made the discovery on Tuesday (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have seized around £486,000 worth of cannabis plants found during a search of an industrial unit. Officers acting under warrant found the cannabis cultivation of around 810 plants at a unit in Carron Place, East Kilbride, at about 2.25pm on Tuesday. Police said investigations into the discovery in South Lanarkshire are continuing. Sergeant Graham Reid, of East Kilbride police station, said: “This was a significant recovery of controlled drugs which will not make it on to the streets. “We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs and would appeal to the public to contact police if they have any information or concerns about drug supply. “Please call police via 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Cannabis crime gang member made £200k – but just has to pay back £1,980 Three men charged after £20,000 seized in Fraserburgh Three people for court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen and Elgin Police in the Highlands say £18k of cannabis seized in raid