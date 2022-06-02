Sepa issues first water scarcity alert of 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has published its first water scarcity alert of the year as climate change has an impact on supplies.

Business operators and farmers in the Firth of Tay area are being urged to manage their water use efficiently and consider how they can be more efficient to protect both the environment and their own operations.

The risk of water scarcity in north Fife and Dundee has increased from early warning to alert and Sepa said it is monitoring the area closely, co-ordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan.

Sepa said that although Scotland is generally considered a wet country, it is continuing to see the effects of long periods of dry weather.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “It is vital that water abstractors in north Fife and Dundee, who are licensed by Sepa, have a plan to deal with water scarcity.

“We would encourage businesses to abstract at different times, reduce the volume/rate where possible and consider alternative sources of water.

“Climate change is already having an impact with a decrease in rainfall expected over the summer, and we have to be ready for more pressure on Scotland’s water resources, perhaps in places that have not had to deal with water scarcity before.

“Sepa aims to work with businesses to do the right thing and protect Scotland’s water environment. We can provide advice and guidance on ways to reduce pressure on rivers at risk of drought.

“Taking action now will reduce the likelihood of Sepa resorting to regulatory action.”