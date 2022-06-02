Man charged over death in Renfrewshire By Press Association June 2, 2022, 10:41 pm Police said a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man and the serious injury of a woman in Renfrewshire. Police were called to an incident in MacDowall Street, Johnstone, in the early hours of Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 59-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Police said a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Saturday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested over death in Renfrewshire Teenager with ‘extreme right-wing mindset’ locked up over terror charges Argentinian man accused of murdering Crufts dog breeder dies ahead of trial Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man in Renfrewshire