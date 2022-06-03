Climate change protesters deflate the tyres on 40 SUVs in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The tyres on a further 40 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) were deflated overnight in Glasgow by climate activists.

Campaigners from the Tyre Extinguishers targeted the North Kelvinside area in the city’s West End in the early hours of Friday.

It is the second action in Glasgow after the group targeted the Newlands and Shawlands area in the city’s Southside on Wednesday, June 1.

They have also placed fake parking tickets on the windscreens of cars they have targeted stating the “luxury lifestyle choice” had been “disarmed.”

SECOND GLASGOW ACTION IN A WEEK FOR TYRE EXTINGUISHERS – 40 SUVS DISARMED 40 SUVs disarmed last night in the affluent North Kelvinside area of Glasgow as the global Tyre Extinguishers movement continues to gather pace. Also hit this week: London, Zurich, The Hague, Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/xeTZDZeHo3 — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) June 3, 2022

The group is taking part in a nationwide campaign against SUVs which they say are “unnecessary” in cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh. They are calling for a ban on SUVs in urban areas and cities.

Nick Otto, a member of the Glasgow Tyre Extinguishers said: “Members of the Tyre Extinguishers have taken this action because we are in a climate emergency. We have a short and rapidly closing window of time to make changes that will protect the future for all life on earth.

“If SUVs were a country, they would be the 6th largest emitter in the world.

“SUVs in cities are unnecessary, dangerous, and polluting. We want to see a cleaner and safer Glasgow. If our leaders won’t make the changes to protect us, then we must take matters into our own hands.”

Police Scotland’s Superintendent Ross Allan called the acts “reckless” and added: “We have received reports of vehicle tyres being deliberately deflated in the Glasgow area.

“This is a reckless and potentially dangerous act which could put drivers and other road users at risk.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles.

“I would also urge all drivers to check their vehicle before setting off and to contact the police on 101 should they suspect their vehicle has been tampered with.”