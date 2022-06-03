72-year-old dies after fire in Dumbarton flat By Press Association June 3, 2022, 12:17 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 2:15 pm A man has died in a house fire in Dumbarton (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died following a fire at a property in Dumbarton, police have said. Emergency services were called to a flat on Round Riding Road at around 7.45pm on Thursday, June 2. A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. Police have said they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, but inquiries are ongoing. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Area Commander Kenny Barbour from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to reports of a fire at Round Riding Road, Dumbarton on Thursday, June 2 at 7.33pm. “Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances and crews extinguished a fire within a flat. “Sadly, a male occupant within the flat has passed away. “Our thoughts and condolences are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close