72-year-old dies after fire in Dumbarton flat

A man has died following a fire at a property in Dumbarton, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Round Riding Road at around 7.45pm on Thursday, June 2.

A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have said they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, but inquiries are ongoing.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Area Commander Kenny Barbour from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to reports of a fire at Round Riding Road, Dumbarton on Thursday, June 2 at 7.33pm.

“Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances and crews extinguished a fire within a flat.

“Sadly, a male occupant within the flat has passed away.

“Our thoughts and condolences are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”