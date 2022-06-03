More than 300 firearms handed in to police as part of amnesty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 300 firearms have been surrendered to Police Scotland as part of a UK-wide amnesty campaign.

The initiative was intended to get unlicensed guns out of communities and to prevent them from being used in crime.

In total, 319 weapons including shotguns, BB guns, air weapons and imitation firearms as well as 80 rounds of ammunition were handed over to officers between Thursday, May 12 and Sunday, May 29.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “It’s really important that we continue to build on public safety across Scotland by providing opportunities for the safe surrender of weapons like this and by reminding the public to check their licences.”

“Members of the public are reminded that it is against the law to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, regardless of how you acquire it and are reminded that firearms can be surrendered to the police at any time.”

“If anyone has any doubt, we have specially trained officers across the country who can make unlicensed weapons safe and remove them.”

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, said offences involving guns were at an all-time low, but the amnesty would prevent further incidents.

He added: “We are grateful to Police Scotland for this important campaign to encourage those in possession of unneeded or unlicensed firearms or air weapons to safely hand them over.

“Firearm offences remain at historically low levels in Scotland, but by removing more than 300 weapons as well as ammunition, this initiative will help keep our communities safe and prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.”