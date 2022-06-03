Concerns grow for missing Bellshill man whose car was found in Arrochar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Concerns grow for missing Bellshill man whose car was found in Arrochar

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 3:30 pm
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Bellshill man (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Bellshill man (David Cheskin/PA)

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing from his home in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, since Monday.

James Clacher, 53, was last seen in Airdrie at about 4pm on Monday May 30.

He drives a Suzuki Swift which has been traced to the Loch Long car park in Arrochar, Argyll and Bute.

He may also have travelled through the Tyndrum area.

Mr Clacher is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of athletic build and bald.

When he was last seen, he was believed to be wearing grey cargo style trousers, with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat and black trainers.

He is a keen walker and regularly covers large distances.

Sergeant Michael McConnell, of Coatbridge police station, said: “James is a keen walker and covers large distances. Although his car was found in Arrochar and there is a possible sighting of him in Tyndrum, he could have travelled further afield and we are working with our colleagues in Argyll to carry out inquiries and searches to trace him.

“As time passed we are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety. It is completely out of character for him not to keep in touch with his family and friends.

“I would urge anyone in the Lanarkshire and Argyll areas who has seen James since Monday 30 May, or anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact officers through 101 with reference 0985 of 31 May.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal