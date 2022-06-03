Concerns grow for missing Bellshill man whose car was found in Arrochar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing from his home in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, since Monday.

James Clacher, 53, was last seen in Airdrie at about 4pm on Monday May 30.

He drives a Suzuki Swift which has been traced to the Loch Long car park in Arrochar, Argyll and Bute.

He may also have travelled through the Tyndrum area.

James Clacher (53) has been missing from Bellshill in Lanarkshire since 30 May.He drives a Suzuki Swift which has been found in Arrochar. He is a keen walker and may have also travelled through the Tyndrum area or further afield.Full appeal – https://t.co/qFMl6o0tAi pic.twitter.com/nyj1k7lhsU — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) June 3, 2022

Mr Clacher is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of athletic build and bald.

When he was last seen, he was believed to be wearing grey cargo style trousers, with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat and black trainers.

He is a keen walker and regularly covers large distances.

Sergeant Michael McConnell, of Coatbridge police station, said: “James is a keen walker and covers large distances. Although his car was found in Arrochar and there is a possible sighting of him in Tyndrum, he could have travelled further afield and we are working with our colleagues in Argyll to carry out inquiries and searches to trace him.

“As time passed we are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety. It is completely out of character for him not to keep in touch with his family and friends.

“I would urge anyone in the Lanarkshire and Argyll areas who has seen James since Monday 30 May, or anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact officers through 101 with reference 0985 of 31 May.”