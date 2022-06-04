Police investigate eight-month-old baby’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old baby in South Lanarkshire.

Officers were called to an address in Larkhall on Friday to a report of an unresponsive baby.

Other emergency services also attended, but the infant could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said inquiries into the circumstances of the death are under way.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 10.30am on Friday June 3, officers were called to an address in Larkhall following a report of an unresponsive baby.

“Emergency services also attended, but the eight-month-old could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”