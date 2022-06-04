Nine electric bikes stolen in overnight raid in hotel car park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after nine electric bikes and equipment were stolen from a van in a hotel car park.

The Iveco Dayli vehicle was parked in the Macdonald Hotel car park in Cardrona near Peebles when it was targeted between 8pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

Officers said “extensive inquiries” are under way to trace those responsible and recover the bikes which were stolen.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the Borders.

Chief Inspector Vincent Fisher said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information, or who may have been in the area, and heard or saw anything suspicious, to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dash-cam footage, I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.

“Finally, if anyone comes across the sale of bikes, which were stolen during the incident, then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1023 of Saturday, June 4, 2022 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.