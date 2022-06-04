Scots urged to celebrate Thank You Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being urged to thank everyone who has helped the UK through the pandemic as part of national Thank You Day celebrations on Sunday.

The initiative, led by the Together Coalition, began in 2021 as a chance to get people together to celebrate what makes communities great.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is a partner in the initiative, which is also backed by celebrities including Lorraine Kelly, Gary Lineker and Prue Leith.

This year, the day coincides with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, who has been patron of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s cause for the past 70 years.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “Thank You Day is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the important people in our lives and say thank you after an incredibly difficult two years.

“I want to thank all our staff, volunteers and supporters who stepped up to help people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland – we are so thankful to them all for their amazing efforts.

“This year’s celebrations are extra special as we are also celebrating Her Majesty the Queen who has been our patron for 70 years and a great support to the charity.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, urged people to help celebrate on June 5.

He said: “On Thank You Day this year we want the whole country to come together in a national moment of celebration – both for the Queen and her incredible lifetime of service but also for the millions of tiny individual acts of kindness that make our communities the special places they are.”