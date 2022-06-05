Police concerned for welfare of missing ‘vulnerable’ man in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police concerned for welfare of missing ‘vulnerable’ man in Dundee

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 11:04 am
Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the 20-year-old’s welfare (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a “vulnerable” man who has been missing from Dundee since Tuesday.

Jamie Collins, 20, was last seen in the Liff Road area at about 7pm on Tuesday.

Mr Collins, from Whitfield in Dundee, likes to travel on buses in the city.

Members of the public have been asked to check sheds and garages but police have urged people not to approach Mr Collins and to phone 101 immediately should he be sighted.

Anyone who travelled in the Liff Road area between 7.20pm and 8pm on Tuesday is also asked to submit any dashcam footage or recordings they may have.

Mr Collins is around 5ft 9 ins, with shoulder-length brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit.

Police said he is “quite distinctive as he has an unusual gait as he sways from side to side when walking”.

Chief Inspector David Bradley said: “We are really concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information at all that could potentially assist with our search to please come forward urgently.

“He is a particularly vulnerable individual and it is imperative he is traced as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3608 of May 31, 2022.

