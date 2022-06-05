Pedestrian dies after late-night crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a taxi.

The collision happened on the A1 near to Macmerry in East Lothian shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Police said the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was not injured.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash.

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the A1 near to Macmerry, East Lothian. The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, 5 June, 2022, and involved a taxi and a pedestrian. https://t.co/YJL0cVMbeG pic.twitter.com/qnPSMX2N9o — East Lothian Police (@EastLothPolice) June 5, 2022

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man who died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who has a dashcam to check their footage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0026 of June 5 2022.