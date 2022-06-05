Openreach appoints its first female service delivery director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Openreach appoints its first female service delivery director

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 12:02 am
Openreach engineerStewart Heenan pictured with Jenni Macfarlane, who has been appointed as Openreach’s first female service delivery director (Openreach/PA)
Openreach Scotland has announced the appointment of its first female service delivery director.

Jenni Macfarlane is set to lead a field force of around 1,200 engineers in keeping the country connected across the firm’s broadband network.

Ms Macfarlane has also joined the Openreach Scotland board.

It comes as Fraser Rowberry, the company’s previous service delivery director, becomes the chief engineer for Scotland.

Mr Rowberry is leading Openreach’s delivery of rural broadband to more than 200 towns and villages across Scotland, and is overseeing the company’s Reaching 100% (R100) contracts with the Scottish Government, which will bring fast broadband to some of the country’s most remote locations.

Ms Macfarlane said: “I am extremely proud to be appointed as the director for service delivery in Scotland.

“It is such an exciting time to lead an industry-leading team through our ongoing transition to full fibre broadband.

“We have big ambitions that also come with big challenges and I am looking forward to guiding our Scottish team on this journey, continuing to deliver a world-class customer experience across the board.

“I will work to champion a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a bright future for both Openreach and our customers in Scotland.”

Mr Rowberry said: “I look forward to getting stuck into my new role as chief engineer for Scotland.

“While I’m under no illusions about the scale of our ongoing delivery task, I also know it represents a huge opportunity to secure Scotland’s digital future.

“Better rural broadband brings myriad benefits to communities across the nation, and I’m constantly inspired by examples of our skilled engineers going above and beyond to deliver transformative full fibre in some of the hardest-to-reach locations imaginable.”

Katie Milligan, chairwoman of the Openreach Scotland board, added: “These new appointments strengthen our fantastic team who work tirelessly to keep people connected across Scotland, opening up new opportunities and ultimately building community wealth.

“Both Jenni and Fraser bring with them considerable experience and expertise as we continue our important work to roll out full fibre across the nation.”

