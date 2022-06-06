More than 7,000 assaults against Police Scotland staff recorded last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 7,000 assaults against Police Scotland staff recorded last year

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 12:38 pm
More than 7,000 assaults on Police Scotland staff were recorded last year, figures reveal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Assaults on police are “unacceptable”, a senior officer said, as new figures showed more than 7,000 incidents of violence towards Police Scotland staff were recorded last year.

Although the number of assaults on officers in 2021/22 has fallen for the first time since 2015, overall the latest figure is still 8.6% higher than the five-year average.

Last weekend, there were four assaults on officers in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with the victims suffering a broken finger, a lacerated knee, head and facial injuries, and one being bitten while helping a man in custody.

There were 7,046 incidents of police staff being punched, kicked and bitten while at work, representing 251 fewer recorded incidents than the previous year.

The figures have been released as part of Police Scotland’s Quarter 4 Performance Report which will be presented to the Scottish Police Authority Policing and Performance Committee on June 7.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said violence towards police officers will not be tolerated.

She added: “Being the victim of an assault can have a long-lasting impact, both physically and mentally. Police officers and staff are no different and violence directed towards them when they’re trying to keep people safe is deplorable.

“The wider impact can also affect the communities we serve if officers need time away from police duties to recover.

“It’s not simply part of the job – it’s not acceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

Officers have been given enhanced training, with the annual refresher course being extended from one to two days as well as new techniques and de-escalation tactics.

Police will also have the opportunity to submit impact statements in court following an agreement with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

This means the impact of violence can be heard and taken into consideration by the courts when sentencing an individual convicted of assaulting a police officer or member of staff.

