Man charged after death of 33-year-old By Press Association June 8, 2022, 6:50 am Police were called to the scene on Monday evening (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been charged following the death of a 33-year-old in a coastal town. Police were called to John Simpson Drive in Stranraer to reports that a man was seriously injured at around 11.40pm on Monday. The injured man was taken to Galloway Community Hospital by ambulance, but died a short time later. Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death in Dumfries and Galloway. He is due to appear at Stranraer Sherriff Court on Wednesday and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.