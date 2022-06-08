Man in court on murder charge after death of 33-year-old By Press Association June 8, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 3:02 pm The hearing took place at Stranraer Sheriff Court (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 33-year-old in a coastal town. Police were called to John Simpson Drive in Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, to reports that a man was seriously injured at around 11.40pm on Monday. Gary Handling was taken to Galloway Community Hospital by ambulance, but he died a short time later. Gary Handling was taken to hospital but died (Police Scotland/PA) Mark Allison, 23, faced charges of murder, assault and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Stranraer Sheriff Court on Wednesday. He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close