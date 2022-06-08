House prices look set to continue to climb despite fall in buyers – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House prices look set to continue to climb despite fall in buyers – survey

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:02 am
House prices in Scotland are expected to keep climbing despite a fall in the number of buyers, a market survey has found.

A net balance of 15% of respondents to May’s RICS Residential Market Survey expected prices to go up over the next three moments, while a net balance of 76% said house values had climbed over the past quarter.

But the market is showing signs of slowing, the survey found, with a net balance of minus 16% of respondents reporting a fall in new buyer enquiries, which may be impacting optimism in the market with sales expectations for the next three months falling flat.

Philip Lovegrove, of DHKK Ltd in Edinburgh, said: “Available stock is significantly reduced from this time last year and the margin paid above market value is starting to reduce.”

The survey of chartered surveyors found that a net balance of minus 10% reported a fall in new instructions to sell, indicating there may be limited supply.

Ian Morton, of Bradburne & Co in St Andrews, said the market slowdown was “probably due to economic uncertainty and fear of interest rises later this year”.

“There is a hesitation from sellers coming forward as they cannot find suitable properties to buy due to lack of supply,” he added.

Net balance data is opinion-based, RICS said, and a positive figure indicates more respondents are seeing increases than decreases. A negative figure suggests more respondents are seeing decreases than increases.

