Tight restrictions on Airbnb hosts ‘could cost Scottish economy millions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Tight restrictions on Airbnb hosts ‘could cost Scottish economy millions’

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:02 am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22 File photo dated 5/1/2022 of a view of the Edinburgh skyline showing the Balmoral Clock and Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland,. Edinburgh has been identified as the UK’s most “liveable” city for expatriates in an annual study. The Scottish city was ranked 17th overall for the year 2021 in a global study which looks at living conditions in over 490 locations, to assess how easy or hard it would be for an expat to settle into a new life in these places. Issue date: Tuesday February 22, 2022.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22 File photo dated 5/1/2022 of a view of the Edinburgh skyline showing the Balmoral Clock and Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland,. Edinburgh has been identified as the UK’s most “liveable” city for expatriates in an annual study. The Scottish city was ranked 17th overall for the year 2021 in a global study which looks at living conditions in over 490 locations, to assess how easy or hard it would be for an expat to settle into a new life in these places. Issue date: Tuesday February 22, 2022.

Tighter restrictions on short-term lets could cost the Scottish economy more than £100 million and see thousands lose their jobs, research commissioned by Airbnb has said.

At the start of the year, Holyrood passed plans to require landlords of Airbnb-style properties to have a licence in a bid to achieve a greater balance between the concerns of communities, and the economic and tourism benefits.

But the plans, which have been welcomed in some quarters, have been criticised and a new analysis has said if councils pursue more complex versions of the rules it could dent to the tune of £133 million and see more than 7,000 people lose their jobs.

Amanda Cupples, AirBnB’s general manager in the UK and Europe, said: “The research shows the economic risk of raising the bar too high and shutting out ordinary Scottish families from being able to benefit from tourism at a time when many are struggling with the rising cost of living.”

And she warned: “The greatest impact of pursuing the most prohibitive local rules would be felt in economies that rely disproportionately on tourism such as the Highlands and Edinburgh.

“Here, the impact would be £33 million and £26 million respectively with around 1,500 jobs affected in each.”

As part of the rules introduced by MSPs, councils will have to devise a licensing system for short-term rental properties by October, with all operators then required to apply for a licence by July 1 2024.

It is thought that the cost of a licence could be between £300 and £1,000, based on costs of licensing houses of multiple occupation in Scotland, with renewal required every one to three years.

The research said the cost to hosts of meeting the conditions could be around £300 per year.

As part of the rules, authorities have the power to introduce control areas where short-term lets will only be allowed in someone’s primary residence, otherwise planning permission will be required.

The City of Edinburgh Council have approved these measures and Badenoch and Strathspey are working on implementing them too.

The analysis by Biggar Economics for the firm found if local authorities implemented the legal requirement but did not add more red tape there could be a £32 million hit to the tourism economy and a loss of nearly 2,000 jobs across Scotland.

Other projections ranged from a £71 million hit and a loss of nearly 4,000 jobs, and the most severe could see a £133 million potential hit to the tourism economy and the loss of more than 7,000 jobs.

Graeme Blackett, director of Biggar Economics, said the “analysis reveals the potential negative economic impacts that new short-term let licensing could have” amid the combined economic shocks and rising cost of living.

“Stringent and complex licensing systems could discourage ordinary Scottish families from hosting,” he said.

“This diminished accommodation supply would increase prices, reducing the competitiveness of the Scottish tourism sector and crucial guest spending in beleaguered sectors like hospitality.”

Airbnb said the typical host in Scotland let out their home for fewer than three nights a month, and earned less than £6,000, according to a survey of 5,194 homeowners on the app.

And, the firm said rising prices were driving people to become more reliant on their income from their Airbnb with more than a third having told the company the additional income helped them make ends meet.

A Scottish Government spokesman said short-term lets brought “benefits to hosts, visitors and the Scottish economy”.

“However, regulation is vital to address safety concerns and to balance the needs of local communities, including significant concerns from residents such as noise, antisocial behaviour and the supply of housing in some areas,” the spokesman said.

“At the heart of our licensing scheme is a set of mandatory standards which will help to protect the safety of guests and neighbours in all types of short-term let across Scotland.

“Many short-term let hosts and operators will already be following these standards as a matter of compliance with existing law or best practice. Indicative average fees are estimated to be up to £436 to cover a three-year licence, which is less than three years’ membership of the Association Of Scotland’s Self-Caterers.

“The Scottish Government’s licensing scheme will allow local authorities and communities to take action to manage issues more effectively, without unduly curtailing the many benefits of short-term lets to hosts, visitors and the economy.

“This legislation is appropriate for the whole of Scotland, including urban, island and rural communities, and offers considerable flexibility to local authorities on how it is implemented.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal