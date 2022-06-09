No joke: Comedian Suzi Ruffell’s search for funniest class was ‘tough job’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

No joke: Comedian Suzi Ruffell’s search for funniest class was ‘tough job’

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 11:50 am
Suzi Ruffell (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Suzi Ruffell (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Comedian Suzi Ruffell has said judging the jokes in the Beano’s nationwide search for Britain’s funniest class was a “tough job”.

The annual competition, now in its fourth year, challenged primary school children across the UK to write original jokes.

Members of the winning class will be turned into characters and feature in the comic in late June, as well as winning Beano subscriptions and books.

Created in partnership with children’s mental health charity YoungMinds, the initiative aimed to “lift classroom spirits and help build resilience” while inspiring the next generation of comedy writers.

Ruffell, 36, said: “I am so excited to be a part of this year’s competition – it’s such an incredible opportunity for kids to find their inner comedian and let their imaginations run wild in true Beano style.

“Judging the jokes was a tough job and now it’s over to the public to decide who will appear in the comic with me!”

Hundreds of entries from across the UK were whittled down by head judge Ruffell and the Beano team to a shortlist of 10 finalists, with the winner to be decided through a public vote online.

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano Studios, said: “Now in our fourth year of Britain’s Funniest Class, we’re honoured to have Suzi and her many comedy gongs join us as head judge.

“At Beano we know the power of a good laugh and are very proud to work with YoungMinds on an initiative that grows in importance for kids each year.

“The jokes were, as ever, incredible, and I’m very pleased it’s up to the public to pick our winner – I don’t know how they’ll choose!”

2021 British LGBT Awards – London
Suzi Ruffell was head judge for the Beano’s Britain’s Funniest Class competition (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at YoungMinds, said: “We’re delighted to continue our initiative with Beano to find Britain’s Funniest Class for another year.

“Laughing together can help children build relationships, cope with challenges and express themselves, and we hope the lessons plans downloaded by hundreds of schools have helped students have important, healthy conversations about their mental health.”

The winning group of 2021 were Class 5B from Forthill Primary School in Dundee with their joke “What did the face mask say to the face? I’ll cover you.”

In 2020, when schools were shut due to the pandemic, the competition became Britain’s Funniest Family, with the Millers from Ipswich taking home the trophy for their video of lockdown life.

