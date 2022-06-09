Nearly 5,600 complaints received by Care Inspectorate in the last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly 5,600 complaints received by Care Inspectorate in the last year

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 3:08 pm
More than 5,500 complaints were received by the Care Inspectorate in 2021/22 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Almost 5,600 complaints were received by the Care Inspectorate in 2021/22, according to a report.

The scrutiny body issued a bulletin on Thursday detailing the complaints received and investigated between April 2019 and March 2022.

The most recent year – April 1 2021 to March 31 2022 – saw 5,595 complaints submitted.

This was down by 236 compared with the 5,831 received in 2019/20.

Some 21% were revoked after all complaints were assessed to ensure they were within the remit of the Care Inspectorate, that the complainant wished to proceed, and that inspectors had enough information.

In 2019/20, 25% of complaints were revoked.

A total of 4,357 submissions were resolved using the body’s four resolution pathways in the most recent year, with 62% passed to the inspector for the service to inform and focus activity.

A further 16% were reported to have been “resolved quickly” by the service directly, while 6% were investigated by care services through their own procedures.

The body said 17% of complaints received over the year were deemed to be serious and were investigated by the Care Inspectorate. Of those, 76% were upheld.

Edith Macintosh, interim chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “Everyone in Scotland has the right to good-quality care that meets their needs and respects their rights.

“Where people feel the care they experience is not as good as it should be, it is important they can access the most effective way to resolve the issue quickly, whether that’s raising it directly with their care service, or by contacting the Care Inspectorate.

“Complaints about care can cover a very wide range of issues. When someone comes to us with a complaint, we use different pathways to resolve it in the most proportionate and appropriate way.

“All complaints brought to us are assessed and actioned, we take all complaints seriously and consider all information given to us carefully.

“Anyone with a complaint about a care service can contact us on 0345 600 9527.”

