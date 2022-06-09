UK Government minister backs bid for Unesco recognition for peat bog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

UK Government minister backs bid for Unesco recognition for peat bog

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 5:56 pm
(Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA)
(Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA)

A UK Government minister has given his backing to a bid for a “spectacularly beautiful” location which is home of some of the country’s rarest wildlife to be recognised by the United Nations.

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said it would be “particularly fitting” for the area known as the Flow Country to be made a Unesco World Heritage site.

The site, which comprises more than 400,000 hectares of peatland that stretches across Caithness and northern Sutherland, is said to be the most extensive blanket bog system in the world.

The area is home to some of the UK’s rarest wildlife, including white-tailed sea eagles, curlews, otters and pine martens.

Peat bogs are also an important defence in the fight against climate change as the land can act as a “carbon sink”.

The area has been known as the Flow Country since nature conservancy surveyors began to examine the land there in the 1950s, with the name derived from “floi” – an old Norse word which means wet or marshy.

A group of organisations, including NatureScot, Highland Council, RSPB Scotland and the University of the Highlands and Islands have joined together to form the Flow Country Partnership, which is promoting the bid for Unesco status.

Documents have to be submitted by the UK Government this year, with a decision not due until mid 2024.

Mr Stewart said: “These incredible peatlands are so special.

“Not only is the area spectacularly beautiful, carbon is trapped here naturally, making it vital in our fight against climate change.

“This unique ecosystem, enjoyed by the UK’s rarest wildlife, should be celebrated.

Iain Stewart (second left) met some of those promoting the bid for Unesco World Heritage status (Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA)

“Gaining Unesco World Heritage status would be particularly fitting for this amazing landscape and also help level up the area, encouraging sustainable tourism and supporting local green jobs.”

Flow Country World Heritage project co-ordinator Dr Steven Andrews said: “Having the minister for Scotland visit the site not only demonstrates the political support for this bid but also highlights the added attention that this very special region can receive, and potentially capitalise on.

“World Heritage status for the Flow Country would be an incredible recognition of the world-class nature of the Flow Country’s blanket bog and also a huge commendation of the land managers who have contributed to maintaining this exceptional ecosystem.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]