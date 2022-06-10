Man dies after crash involving car and agricultural vehicles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died following a crash which involved a car and two agricultural vehicles.

The collision happened on the A199 near Foxlake Adventures in East Lothian at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the BMW, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the other drivers was treated for a minor injury.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “Sadly, as a result of this crash, a man lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash, specifically the BMW, to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been recording with dashcam at the location to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2254 of Thursday 9 June 2022.”

The road was closed for investigations following the crash and reopened at around 6am on Friday.