Man injured in machete attack

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:44 pm
The 31-year-old is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
A machete attack has left a man in hospital with head injuries.

Police Scotland is investigating after the 31-year-old was attacked by a man armed with the weapon in Rhyber Avenue, Lanark, North Lanarkshire.

In what is believed to be a targeted incident, the attacker and up to three other men also vandalised windows in a house in the same street, before driving off in a dark coloured car.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 8.35pm on Thursday, with the injured man taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

He is being treated for head injuries and medical staff describe his condition as “stable”.

Detective Sergeant Jim Williamson of Wishaw CID, said: “Whilst the motive for this attack has still to be established, we believe that the man, for whatever reason, was specifically targeted.

“At this time we have no description of the suspects.

“Rhyber Avenue is residential and I am sure that people would have seen, or at least heard, the attack take place.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

