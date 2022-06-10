Covid infections rise in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid infections rise in Scotland

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 1:28 pm
Latest figures for Covid infection levels have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Latest figures for Covid infection levels have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland increased last week, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in the week ending June 2, an estimated 124,100 people in private households had the virus, equating to around one in 40 individuals.

This was up from 105,900 people, equating to around one in 50, the previous week.

The ONS said there are early signs of a possible increase in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in England and Northern Ireland, which is likely to have been caused by increases in infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

It said the trends are “uncertain” in Wales and Scotland.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Today’s data shows a mixed picture for infection rates across the UK, with small increases in England and Northern Ireland, likely driven by increasing trends in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“Infections with Omicron BA.2 remain the most common variant of Covid-19 and continue to decrease across much of the UK.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely.”

The ONS report said that in Scotland, the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is “uncertain” for most ages, but there are “possible signs of an increase” in those aged around 30 to 40.

Latest data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows that in the week to June 5, 20 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered – 26 fewer than the previous week.

It means 14,820 deaths have now been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

