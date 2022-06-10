Man charged after police seize £1 million worth of cocaine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after police seized £1 million pounds worth of cocaine in Dundee.

Officers discovered the drugs when they searched a property in the Charleston area of the city on Thursday.

Police said that a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Later in the day, Dundee Roads Policing officers stopped a vehicle and recovered cocaine with an estimated value of £200,000 and around £120,000 in cash.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the second incident.

Both men are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie said: “Drugs cause significant harm to our communities and Police Scotland is committed to taking all necessary steps to preventing the distribution and supply of illicit drugs.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drug misuse should contact officers on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”