Former president of Ireland among those to be handed honorary degrees at Glasgow University

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 3:28 pm
Former President Mary Robinson will be awarded an honourary degree at Glasgow University. (Niall Carson/PA)
Former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon are among those to be awarded honorary degrees from a Scottish university.

The University of Glasgow is awarding the accolades to people across Europe in recognition of their work around politics, science, arts and humanities.

They will be recognised in a ceremony on June 15.

Mary Robinson was the first woman president of Ireland from 1990-1997. She was also the former UN High Commissioner for human rights.

Other figures set to be capped at the ceremonies include former prime minister of Italy from 2011-2013, Mario Monti.

Mario Monti
Jackie Wylie, chief executive and artistic director of the National Theatre of Scotland is also set to be recognised, as will Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole.

Glasgow councillor, Graham Campbell will also receive the honour from the university for his work in human rights activism.

Kilimanjaro charity challenge
Sir Douglas Flint, chairman of Standard Life will have a degree conferred on him along with Corinne Hutton who received a pioneering double hand transplant.

Sir Douglas Flint
Professor Anton Muscatelli, principal & vice-chancellor, University of Glasgow, said: “It is an honour to recognise the work of such distinguished people from across the world at this year’s Commemoration Day, individuals who have a made a genuine difference to so many people’s lives across the globe, the UK and here in Scotland.

“Awarding honorary degrees is a way for the University to recognise the achievements of people who have made a positive impact and are world changers in their chosen fields. We look forward to celebrating their successes and welcoming them to our UofG community.”

