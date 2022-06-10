Four politicians take on MoonWalk to raise funds for breast cancer charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four politicians take on MoonWalk to raise funds for breast cancer charity

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 12:02 am
Handout image Christina McKelvie MSP poses with Walk the Walk tshirt as she takes on the challenge with three fellow politicians (Christina McKelvie/PA)
Handout image Christina McKelvie MSP poses with Walk the Walk tshirt as she takes on the challenge with three fellow politicians (Christina McKelvie/PA)

Politicians are set to brave the dark on Saturday evening as they take on the MoonWalk to raise funds for a breast cancer charity.

SNP MSP Christina McKelvie will be joined by Labour’s Monica Lennon, Gillian Mackay from the Scottish Greens and Christine Jardine MP from the Liberal Democrats.

Last year, Ms McKelvie completed treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

They will walk 13.1 miles across Edinburgh as part of the Holyboob team to raise funds for Walk The Walk as the largest grant making breast cancer charity in the UK.

The charity raises money and awareness for breast cancer causes and aims to encourage people to start walking as a way of keeping fitter and healthier.

Christina McKelvie who has been the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse since 2011, said: “Walk The Walk does so much incredible work, from research into breast cancer to helping improve the lives of those who have cancer now and it’s great to be able to help raise funding and awareness for them.”

Scottish Labour MSP for the Central Scotland region, Monica Lennon, said: “Christina has been inspirational in her fight with breast cancer and I am delighted to be invited to join her team for the MoonWalk.

Monica Lennon MSP
Monica Lennon will join cross-party colleagues at the MoonWalk event on Saturday June 11 in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Breast cancer doesn’t care about politics, and it will be a real pleasure to be a part of the cross-party Holyboobs team as the Moonwalkers turn Edinburgh pink for the event, and all the better if we can raise a great sum for Walk The Walk.”

Fellow central Scotland MSP, Gillian Mackay, said: “Everyone taking part in the Moonwalk will be impacted by breast cancer in some way, I know from friends the impact a diagnosis has, not only on the person but their families too.

Gillian Mackay MSP
Gillian Mackay MSP will join fellow politicians on the moonwalk to raise awareness of breast cancer on Saturday June 11 in Edinburgh (Katharine Hay/PA)

“That’s why the work that Walk The Walk is doing to raise both funds and awareness is vital, and I am very pleased to be taking part with colleagues from across the political spectrum.”

General Election 2019
Christine Jardine will join fellow politicians on the MoonWalk to raise awareness of breast cancer on Saturday June 11 in Edinburgh (Aaron Chown/PA)

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, said: “Breast cancer is a huge issue for me having lost an aunt to it and watched several of my friends fight it in recent years.

“After the pandemic, it is even important to be aware and doing everything we can to increase the odds of beating it.

“I don’t know when I’ve looked forward to a walk so much or it has meant so much to me.”

