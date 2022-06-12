Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Ayrshire crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van.

The collision happened at about 2.10pm on Tuesday at Moorfield Industrial Estate in Kilmarnock.

The 45-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Saturday.

The 39-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1863 of June 7 2022.