Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Ayrshire crash By Press Association June 12, 2022, 5:08 pm A man has died in hospital following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van (David Cheskin/PA) A man has died in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van. The collision happened at about 2.10pm on Tuesday at Moorfield Industrial Estate in Kilmarnock. The 45-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Saturday. The 39-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1863 of June 7 2022.