Police make renewed appeal following attempted murder in Paisley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police make renewed appeal following attempted murder in Paisley

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 7:34 pm
Police are seeking the public’s help following an attempted murder in Paisley on Friday (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are seeking the public’s help following an attempted murder in Paisley on Friday (David Cheskin/PA)

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a 43-year-old man was seriously injured in an incident being treated as attempted murder.

The attack happened in Ferguslie Park Avenue in Paisley, at the junction with Baroachan Way, at about 9.40pm on Friday.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains.

Detective Inspector Gary Sergeant, of Paisley Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to any drivers who may have dashcam footage or anyone locally who may have private CCTV footage.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 3843 of 10 June 2022, or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal