Mother and two children rescued at sea after dinghy capsizes

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 9:12 pm
A mother and her two children had to be rescued off the coast of Stonehaven (Paul Faith/PA)
Two young children and their mother have been rescued after their dinghy capsized off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

They were spotted by a crew of a sailing club boat about 500m out to sea near Stonehaven at 10.30am on Sunday.

A Stonehaven RNLI lifeboat was also called to the scene and the family were handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

In a statement issued online, Stonehaven RNLI said: “About 1030hrs on 12th June, RNLI Stonehaven were tasked by HM Coastguard to reports of three persons in the water near Stonehaven.

“The ‘Jamie Hunter’ was launched and on arrival at scene found a mother and her two young children had been picked up by a passing yacht.

“The mother and children had been out in a small dinghy which had capsized just south of Stonehaven.

“All three were transferred to the lifeboat and taken back to Stonehaven Harbour and handed over to medical staff to be checked over.”

