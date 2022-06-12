Scammers using cost-of-living crisis to target people, charities warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scammers using cost-of-living crisis to target people, charities warn

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 12:02 am
Charities warn scammers are using the cost of living to target more people (PA)
There has been a 14% increase in the number of adults who have been targeted by scammers this year, with perpetrators using the cost-of-living crisis to trick people, campaigners have warned.

Around 40 million adults in the UK have been targeted by potential scams, according to figures from Citizens Advice and the Consumer Protection Partnership.

Scammers have been targeting people by email, claiming to be from energy regulator Ofgem and asking people to enter bank details to get the energy rebate.

Customers have also been asked to enter their mother’s maiden name to receive a refund on energy and council tax bills.

The organisations have launched their annual scams awareness campaign ahead of customers receiving vital government assistance so they can recognise the signs of a potential scam.

Delivery, postal and courier service scams remain the most common according to surveys done by Yonder Data on behalf of Citizens Advice and the Consumer Protection Partnership, with 55% of adults reporting they have been targeted.

David, an electrician from Elgin, recently lost more than £1,400 in a sophisticated delivery text scam. He had received a text message purportedly from a well-known delivery firm saying an extra charge of £1.50 was required for a parcel delivery.

As he was expecting a parcel, he clicked on the link and was taken to a website which asked him to provide a delivery address, phone number, card and bank details.

He then received a call purportedly from his bank’s fraud department, saying there had been suspicious activity on his account. He was then convinced to transfer £1,400 into a new “safe” account.

Fiona Richardson, chief officer for Trading Standards Scotland, said scammers often undermine legitimate avenues of support, adding: “Scammers are quick to exploit the changing and challenging circumstances that we are all currently facing.

“The Scams Awareness Fortnight campaign aims to bring these scams to the attention of consumers, ensuring they feel empowered to shut scammers down if approached by telephone, text or email.

“Anyone can be caught out by scammers especially as the tactics used are getting more and more sophisticated. I urge consumers never to rush or feel pressurised into responding if contacted and never give any personal or banking details to a cold caller, even if they appear to know some of your details already.”

Derek Mitchell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, said scams are a “menace”, adding: “People here are only just recovering from the Covid pandemic and have been battered by the cost-of-living crisis.

“To have scammers stealing money from people is awful at any time but it seems especially bad at the moment. We urge people to stay vigilant and report any scams they come across. In Scotland your local Citizens Advice Bureau can offer free, confidential and impartial advice.”

Scams Awareness Fortnight takes place from Monday until June 26.

