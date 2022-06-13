Two men charged after £300,000 cannabis farm found By Press Association June 13, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 8:58 am Police said two men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged after police found a cannabis farm worth around £300,000 in a village. Officers made the discovery in Station Road, Neilston, East Renfrewshire, at around 3.30pm on Saturday. They recovered around 500 plants with a potential street value of £300,000. The two men, aged 23 and 41, are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close