Two men charged after £300,000 cannabis farm found

Two men have been charged after police found a cannabis farm worth around £300,000 in a village.

Officers made the discovery in Station Road, Neilston, East Renfrewshire, at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

They recovered around 500 plants with a potential street value of £300,000.

The two men, aged 23 and 41, are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.