Attempted murder probe after Rutherglen attack leaves man with serious injuries

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 2:34 pm
Police Scotland said they were called to Greenhill Road, in Rutherglen, at around 3pm on Sunday after a 40-year-old man fell victim to an assault (PA)
Police Scotland said they were called to Greenhill Road, in Rutherglen, at around 3pm on Sunday after a 40-year-old man fell victim to an assault (PA)

Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was found seriously injured in a South Lanarkshire town.

Emergency services were called to Greenhill Road, in Rutherglen, at around 3pm on Sunday after a 40-year-old man was assaulted, Police Scotland said.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where doctors have described his condition as critical but stable.

Detective sergeant Vicky Murray said: “We do not know the motive for this attack and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible for this crime.”

Police are treating the attack as an attempted murder.

Officers are now combing through security camera footage in and around the area, and making door-to-door inquiries.

Ms Murray said: “This incident happened in the middle of the afternoon and I’m sure people will have heard or seen something.

“I am appealing to the local community to get in touch with us with any information they have, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please pass it on.”

She said anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1944 of June 12.

