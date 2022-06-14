Dame Emma Thompson congratulates Scottish school in running for global award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A school in the running to be crowned the world’s best has received a message from an A-list celebrity.

Actress and screenwriter Dame Emma Thompson has congratulated staff and pupils at Dunoon Grammar in Argyll and Bute for reaching the final 10 of the T4 Education World’s Best Schools Award for community collaboration.

In a video to the school, Dame Emma said the news was “amazing” and added: “I’m here to congratulate you so, so much on this extraordinary global award category that you’re in, ‘Community Collaboration in the World’s Best Schools Awards’.

“It means that all you wonderful young people have been going out nationally, internationally and locally, and sharing your skills, learning and giving. It is an amazing initiative to be part of.

“You are all so extraordinary and I cannot wait to hear about the outcome later in the year. Good luck, congratulations, well done and lots of love.”

Dame Emma has a long standing affiliation with Dunoon and had planned to visit the school to hear the announcement, but prior work commitments meant this was not possible. Her husband, actor Greg Wise, attended in her place.

David Mitchell, headteacher at Dunoon Grammar, said it was a “true honour” to have the couple’s support.

He added: “Dame Emma is a long-time friend and supporter of the school so it means a lot to everyone that she has kindly taken time out from her busy schedule to send us this lovely video.

“Being shortlisted for the World’s Best School is obviously an amazing achievement for us, so it is great to see it acknowledged by two globally recognised actors.

“Greg is also a great friend and supporter of Dunoon Grammar, so it was a true honour to have him in attendance at the school when we announced the news to staff and pupils.

“I really appreciate the efforts that both Dame Emma and Greg have gone to and would like to sincerely, thank them for their best wishes. It means a lot.”