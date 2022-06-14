New cybersecurity hub creates 30 jobs in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The NHS is set to bring 30 new jobs to Dundee following the opening of Scotland’s first ever cybersecurity hub.

NHS National Services Scotland cybersecurity wing will be among the first residents of the new Abertay cyberQuarter at Abertay University in Dundee.

The £18 million hub will be opened by Scottish Government minister for just transition, employment and fair work, Richard Lochhead MSP; Scotland office minister Iain Stewart MP and university principal Liz Bacon.

Occupying four floors of the university’s Annie Lamont building, it will offer space for collaboration, experimentation between industry and academia and secure cloud-computing infrastructure that will be used for specialist online teaching.

The launch of the cyberQuarter today further strengthens Abertay’s reputation as the place to come for research and expertise on cyber security

Abertay University was the UK’s first to be awarded Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education by the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre.

Mr Lochhead said: “The opening of the Abertay cyberQuarter is an important moment for the university, region and sector. New opportunities in areas like cybersecurity are central to our commitment to deliver economic transformation.

Mr Stewart said: “The growing use of online platforms, cloud computing and online shopping means cybersecurity is more important than ever. There were more than 400 cyberattacks in Scotland in 2020-21, and more than a million incidents of computer misuse are reported across the UK each year.

“The launch of the cyberQuarter today further strengthens Abertay’s reputation as the place to come for research and expertise on cyber security – an industry which will bring high-skilled work and investment to the region. The UK Government is contributing £5.7 million towards this fantastic facility as part of our £2 billion support for levelling-up initiatives right across Scotland.”

Ms Bacon said: “Today is a truly landmark moment for Abertay University as we create a new home for Scotland’s cybersecurity community, around which the sector can be supported to experiment, develop and thrive.

“This first-class hub will, crucially, help Scotland to retain the huge amount of graduate talent that comes out of Abertay and our partner institutions every year, and will also act as a secure, shared space where new solutions to global cyber challenges can be addressed for the common good.”