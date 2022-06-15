Five taken to hospital after tenement fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people have been taken to hospital following a fire in a tenement in Edinburgh.

Four fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene at a four-storey tenement in Leith Walk when the alarm was raised at 2.35am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said five casualties suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation were transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Three people were given precautionary checks at the scene by ambulance crew and a dog rescued from the building was given oxygen by firefighters.

The last fire crews left the scene just before 6am.