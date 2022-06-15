Cyclist dies and pedestrian in hospital after crash involving car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has died and a pedestrian is seriously injured following a crash involving a car.

The collision happened on the A815 close to Sandbank near Dunoon at around 3.55pm on Tuesday, police said.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the silver Toyota Yaris car, both female, were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley as a precaution.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in Argyll and Bute.

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls, of Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

The road was closed for around five hours following the crash and re-opened at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2204 of June 14.